FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Expand your capabilities with a 1/4-inch torque wrench at under $20.50 on Amazon

-
AmazonHome GoodsTacklife
40% off $20.50

Red baby AI (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TACKLIFE 1/4-inch Torque Wrench for $20.39 Prime shipped with the code 6RPAC6EW at checkout. Down 40% from its normal going rate, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Every mechanics shop should have a torque wrench in all sizes handy. This 1/4-inch torque wrench handles anywhere between 20- and 200-inch pounds, which is perfect for smaller nuts and bolts. It’s also been calibrated within 4% of accuracy to the DIN-ISO-6789 standard. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If don’t need the torque feature of today’s lead deal, we’ve got you covered. This 1/4-inch socket driver is a fantastic buy at $10 Prime shipped on Amazon. While it won’t stop tightening at a certain point, this is great for projects which aren’t quite as delicate.

Ready to finish outfitting your DIY toolkit? These Makita, DEWALT, and SKIL tools are discounted as low as $74, including saws, drills, and more. Whether you’re just starting with DIY projects or are a veteran who needs a new tool, this is a can’t-miss sale.

More about the TACKLIFE Torque Wrench:

  • Package include a 2.95-inch extension bar and a 3/8 inch adapter, meeting all needs
  • Calibration certificate which is according to DIN-ISO-6789 international standard within ± 4%
  • A “Click” sound will notify you not to apply force when the preset torque value is reached
  • Reversible ratchet head drives in both directions, suitable for restricted spaces

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Tacklife

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

This 2000A portable jump starter can power 10L gas engi...
Govee’s 6-pack of dusk to dawn LED night lights t...
Add an air fryer or toaster oven combo to your arsenal ...
Don’t miss out: These smart dimmer switches are $...
Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro gets $100 disco...
Kids’ toys from $3: Early Learning, Playskool, NE...
Assemble LEGO’s Technic Land Rover at $160 (Save ...
Under Armour’s Playoff 2.0 Polo drops to all-time...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Greenworks 16-inch 80V Electric Cordless String Trimmer $170, more

Learn More

WOWCUBE reimagines cube-based gaming with 2x2x2 digital grid for STEM learning, more

Learn More
20% off

This 2000A portable jump starter can power 10L gas engines at 20% off, now $64

$64 Learn More
$2 each

Govee’s 6-pack of dusk to dawn LED night lights turn on automatically at $2 each

$12.50 Learn More
Review

Review: Full-fledged iPhone gaming awaits with the Backbone One [Video]

Learn More
$50 off

eufy’s Smart Home Security System drops to new low at $110, today only

$110 Learn More
55% off

Add an air fryer or toaster oven combo to your arsenal from just $15 today (Up to 55% off)

From $15 Learn More
50% off

Don’t miss out: These smart dimmer switches are $9 each (Save 50%, All-time low)

$9 each Learn More