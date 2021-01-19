Expand your capabilities with a 1/4-inch torque wrench at under $20.50 on Amazon

Red baby AI (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TACKLIFE 1/4-inch Torque Wrench for $20.39 Prime shipped with the code 6RPAC6EW at checkout. Down 40% from its normal going rate, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Every mechanics shop should have a torque wrench in all sizes handy. This 1/4-inch torque wrench handles anywhere between 20- and 200-inch pounds, which is perfect for smaller nuts and bolts. It’s also been calibrated within 4% of accuracy to the DIN-ISO-6789 standard. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If don’t need the torque feature of today’s lead deal, we’ve got you covered. This 1/4-inch socket driver is a fantastic buy at $10 Prime shipped on Amazon. While it won’t stop tightening at a certain point, this is great for projects which aren’t quite as delicate.

Ready to finish outfitting your DIY toolkit? These Makita, DEWALT, and SKIL tools are discounted as low as $74, including saws, drills, and more. Whether you’re just starting with DIY projects or are a veteran who needs a new tool, this is a can’t-miss sale.

More about the TACKLIFE Torque Wrench:

Package include a 2.95-inch extension bar and a 3/8 inch adapter, meeting all needs

Calibration certificate which is according to DIN-ISO-6789 international standard within ± 4%

A “Click” sound will notify you not to apply force when the preset torque value is reached

Reversible ratchet head drives in both directions, suitable for restricted spaces

