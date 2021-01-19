These Makita, DEWALT, and SKIL tool discounts start at $74: Saws, drills, more

Amazon is offering the Makita Spiral Saw (3706) for $81.50 shipped. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. This handheld saw boasts a 5-amp motor that’s able to operate at 32,000RPM. Even though it wields quite a bit of power, this unit weighs in at only 2.4-pounds. A 10-foot power cord provides plenty of slack for a wide variety of project types. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more tools from DEWALT and SKIL priced from $74.

More tool deals:

And while you’re at it, have a look at Bosch’s 48-piece Screwdriving Set. We spotted a notable discount over the weekend that takes 33% off. This offer ushers in a price of $20 Prime shipped. Each bit is said to offer a “10x” lifespan when compared with standard competitors.

Makita Spiral Saw (3706) features:

Powerful 5 AMP motor delivers 32,000 RPM for fast cutting in a wide variety of material. Accepts both 1/8″ and 1/4″ bits. Slim body design for optimum comfort and precise control. Lightweight at only 2.4lbs for easy handling , 2-way “Slide and Bump” on/off switch. Sealed switch for extra protection from dust and debris and a longer tool life. Tool-less depth adjustment sets the desired cutting depth quickly and easily. All ball bearings construction reduces friction and creates smooth rotation. Large and conveniently located shaft lock button for fast bit changes. Technologically advanced centrifugal for the most efficient cooling of the motor. Fan exhaust vents direct air and debris away from the operator. Durable 10 foot cord with cord guard. Convenient storage of wrench on the cord.

