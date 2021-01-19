FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Govee’s 6-pack of dusk to dawn LED night lights turn on automatically at $2 each

-
AmazonHome GoodsGovee
$2 each $12.50

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 6-pack of its LED Dusk to Dawn Night Lights for $12.59 Prime shipped with the code 6EYYC664 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal knocks over $5 off the normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you have problems stumbling around in the night when the lights are out, this is the perfect solution. You’ll find that each night light turns on at dusk and off at dawn automatically, without any input from you. With a slim design, they won’t take up much room on the wall, and there’s enough light provided here to ensure you can see where you’re walking. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Ditch the Govee namesake to save some cash. This 6-pack of night lights plug-in and turn on when it gets dark. At just $10 Prime shipped, you’ll get the same six lights that you’ll find above. The main difference here seems to be the overall design, of which I prefer the look of Govee’s more.

Do you prefer a standard click-on and click-off LED light? This 2-pack is just $10 and offers a slightly brighter design. The better value is, of course, Govee or the night light bundle above. However, these are perfect for sticking in closets, cabinets, and more.

More about Govee’s Night Light:

  • Dusk-to-Dawn Sensor: Gone are the days of fumbling around for a light switch. Equipped with a dusk-to-dawn sensor, the LED night light can power on and off automatically.
  • Saves Money & Energy: This LED night light consumes little energy and saves you money. It can operate efficiently 12 hours a day, which sums up to only 20 cents a year.
  • Glare-Free Lighting: Govee LED night lights offer warm white lighting that shines downward. This not only helps illuminate your favorite spaces but is also easy on your eyes.

