This 2000A portable jump starter can power 10L gas engines at 20% off, now $64

-
Moock
20% off $64

MOOCK (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 2000A Portable Jump Starter for $63.99 shipped with the code G3QIOLPF and when you clip the on-page coupon. This saves 20% from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. It sports the ability to jump-start vehicles with up to 10L gas and 7L diesel engines. You’ll also find dual USB-A outputs, one providing 1A and the other delivering 2.4A of charging capabilities. This is the perfect road trip companion in case your vehicle has an unreliable battery. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If road trips aren’t your style, then maybe you just want to keep a battery charged from the beginning. If so, AmazonBasics has an 8A/2A Battery Charger/Maintainer for $30 shipped. This will keep your vehicle’s battery topped off and always ready to roll.

However, if it’s a lawnmower, tractor, or smaller vehicle, be sure to check out the AmazonBasics 800mA Battery Charger. It’s available for just $19.50 Prime shipped and is designed to charge smaller batteries quickly or larger ones over time.

MOOCK Portable Jump Starter features:

  • POWERFUL BATTERY JUMPER: This emergency jump starter offers 2000a peak current to start 12V engine vehicles (up to 10.0L Gas or 7.0L Diesel), works for your cars, trucks, motorcycles, boats, SUVS, lawn mowers, yachts, ATVs, SUVs and etc.
  • EXTERNAL BATTERY CHARGER: With 20800mAh battery capacity and smart USB charging ports,it be used to recharge any personal mobile devices like smartphones, tablets, or any other USB device. It’s not only a battery booster but also a portable battery backup.
  • ADVANCED PROTECTION TECHNOLOGY: Intelligent jumper clamps of jump starter with safety protection including over-current protection, overload protection, over-voltage protection, over-charge protection and high-temperature protection will effectively keep you and your vehicles away from danger.

