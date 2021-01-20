FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

August Smart Lock is HomeKit-compatible at an all-time low of $183.50

-
AmazonSmart HomeAugust
$66.50 off $183.50

Amazon is currently offering the HomeKit-enabled August 4th-Generation Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $183.49 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $250, our last mention was $199, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This smart lock is compatible with all platforms, including Siri through HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant. With this feature, you’ll be able to use both voice and apps to lock and unlock your door, as well as check the status when you’re away from home. Plus, the auto-unlock feature detects when you arrive home so you just have to walk up to the door and open it, no more fumbling with keys or codes. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Save some cash when opting for the previous-generation August Smart Lock Pro. It’s available for $130 at Amazon and still offers HomeKit tie-ins, as well as Alexa and Assistant compatibility. This is a larger unit overall, so do keep that in mind. But, with many of the same features, it’s a great buy for those on a tighter budget who still want a smart lock.

However, picking up the Kwikset Powerbolt 2 Door Lock saves even more. It’s $51.50 on Amazon and can be rekeyed to your existing key in seconds thanks to the Kwikset SmartKey technology that it wields. You’ll find that it ditches smarts for a keypad unlocking feature so you can type in a code and have it open.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

Secure your home with this silver August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. Compatibility with popular virtual assistants lets you lock and unlock your door using voice commands, and the supported iOS and Android app offers easy remote operation. This August Wi-Fi Smart Lock has an auto-unlock function that automatically undoes the deadbolt when you come home.

