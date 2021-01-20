Monoprice upgrades your home office with a sit-stand desk for just $150

Monoprice is offering its Workstream Single Motor Electric Sit-Stand Desk for $149.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $200, goes for closer to $175 at Amazon, and today’s deal is the best available. This standing desk is a must-have when it comes to working at home. I use my standing desk every day to help add a bit of movement to my workflow. This desk sports a single motor design and can lift up to 154-pounds and go from 28- to 47.5-inches in height. It’s designed to be used with your own top, giving you the freedom of choice here. You’ll find that the included controller makes it super simple to raise and lower the desk when it’s time to transfer from sitting to standing. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

When it comes to full-sized standing desks, this is about as budget-friendly as it gets. For comparison, the best alternative we can find at Amazon costs $30 more. However, if you convert your existing desk to a sit/stand setup, it’s more budget-focused. This kit costs $100 and is highly-rated at Amazon. It goes on top of your existing desk and allows you to work both sitting and standing.

On an even tighter budget? Well, if you work from a laptop, raising it up to eye-level can help with your ergonomics while working. This laptop stand is built to do just that at only $28, which is a killer deal. Essentially, you set your laptop on top of it and then raise it up or down depending on what height you need.

More about the Monoprice Workstream Standing Desk:

This is the most affordable electric sit-stand desk frame from Monoprice. We want more people to experience using a desk that fits them perfectly, whether they are sitting or standing, so they can maximize comfort, productivity, and wellbeing. The electric motor does the heavy lifting and the desk transforms with a touch of a button. This desk frame lets users enjoy the benefits of changing positions throughout the day without going over budget.

