FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Calpak luggage, backpacks, and accessories up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

-
FashionHautelookCalpak
60% off From $40

For three days only, Hauteook’s Calpak Luggage Sale takes up to 60% off select styles of luggage, backpacks, duffel bags, and accessories. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Zyon Collection 3-Piece Luggage Set. This set is currently marked down to $150 and originally it was priced at $425. Designed to make commuting a breeze, this style features a hardshell exterior to keep all of your essentials secure. It also features spinner wheels that help make commuting through the airport or terrain simple. You can choose from three different color options and it can be used by both men or women alike. Better yet, it features spacious main compartments for packing and TSA locks as well. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals and check out our fashion guide for additional deals from top brands today.

Our top picks from Calpak include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Hautelook

Calpak

About the Author

Fossil Commuter Hybrid Smartwatch strikes $93, more fro...
Save big at Banana Republic Factory with up to 75% off ...
Brooks Winter Event takes up to 60% off running shoes a...
Joe’s New Balance elevates your workouts with up ...
Under Armour takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles wit...
Amazon Gold Box winter coat and parka sale for the whol...
Athleta’s new markdowns offer up to 65% off leggi...
Mountain Hardwear updates your outerwear, apparel, more...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

TUMI luggage, briefcases, accessories, more from $45 at Hautelook

From $45 Learn More
40% off

Fossil’s Hello 2021 Sale offers extra 40% off popular styles + 30% off all wallets and bags

30% off Learn More
60% off

Backcountry offers Stoic outerwear and apparel up to 60% off from $8

From $8 Learn More
30% off

Amazon health/fitness supplement sale from $11.50: CLIF bars, protein, more up to 30% off

From $11.50 Learn More
25% off

Save up to 25% on Marvel Legends collectibles: Captain America Shield $100, more from $75

From $75 Learn More

Green Deals: Honeywell Smart Thermostat $90 (Refurb, Orig. $199), more

Learn More
24% off

Today’s exercise equipment deals kick off from $15 at Amazon

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $140

Refresh your MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate stock: 11-lbs. for $54 (Reg. up to $140)

$54 Learn More