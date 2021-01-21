Calpak luggage, backpacks, and accessories up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

For three days only, Hauteook’s Calpak Luggage Sale takes up to 60% off select styles of luggage, backpacks, duffel bags, and accessories. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Zyon Collection 3-Piece Luggage Set. This set is currently marked down to $150 and originally it was priced at $425. Designed to make commuting a breeze, this style features a hardshell exterior to keep all of your essentials secure. It also features spinner wheels that help make commuting through the airport or terrain simple. You can choose from three different color options and it can be used by both men or women alike. Better yet, it features spacious main compartments for packing and TSA locks as well. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals and check out our fashion guide for additional deals from top brands today.

Our top picks from Calpak include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!