Wield X-ray vision with the Walabot DIY Plus Wall Scanner at 20% off, now $72

Amazon is offering the Walabot DIY Plus Advanced Wall Scanner for $71.96 shipped. Down 20% from its normal going rate, today’s deal is around $6 above our last mention and the best we’ve tracked recently was a drop to $60 over the shopping holidays at the end of 2020. If you’ve ever had to hang a picture or anything on the wall, then you know how hard it can be to find a stud. Walabot allows you to see inside your walls and it can detect up to 4-inches deep, showing you exactly what’s behind the drywall in your home. Plus, you’ll not only see studs, but also pipes and wires, ensuring you never have a mishap of a busted water main again. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for Zircon DIY/Pro StudSensor. While it doesn’t show you an exact X-ray image of your wall, it does a good job of detecting studs and other materials, like wires, to keep you safe. The front display shows you where the edges and center of your studs are, ensuring you never miss the mark again. At $31.50, this is a great way to upgrade your DIY abilities without breaking the bank.

However, if you’re just getting started, we’d recommend picking up the CRAFTSMAN Stud Finder. There’s no fancy screen here, as it’s just a stud finder, through and through. But, at only $11 on Amazon, it’ll absolutely get the job done and help you hang pictures and shelves with ease.

Walabot DIY Plus Advanced Wall Scanner features:

See it, don’t hear it! Use cutting-edge technology to see clearly inside your walls. Don’t just rely on a ‘beep’.

See wooden studs, metal studs, pipes and wires.

See movement and locate pests inside walls.

Works on drywall and lath & plaster walls.

