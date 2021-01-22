FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

APEMAN’s dual 1080p dash camera falls to just $36 at Amazon (40% off)

-
40% off $36

JIUS (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the APEMAN 1080p Dual Dash Camera for $35.99 shipped with the code AMCR5N35 at checkout. You’re saving 40% with today’s discount which marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for a dual dash camera setup. You’ll not only get a forward-facing camera with today’s deal, but also one that mounts to the rear of your vehicle. This means that your car will be covered from both in front and behind should an incident ever happen. 1080p recording is also available here, allowing you to easily review footage in high detail to know exactly what happened. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.

If you don’t need coverage on both the back and front of your vehicle, this 1080p dash camera is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. It comes in at $26.50 when you clip the on-page coupon and offers similar recording quality. Really, the major difference here is that you’re losing out on the rear lens.

Speaking of microSD cards, you’ll want to pick one up if you grab today’s lead deal. This 32GB model from Samsung is just $7.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. It sports 95MB/s read and write speeds, which is fast enough to record 4K, should you want to repurpose it in the future.

APEMAN Dual Dash Camera features:

  • Dual Lens, No More Fear Rear Collisions – APEMAN C420D Dash Cam is like two cameras for the price of one. SHARP FULL HD resolution and dual 170° ultra wide angle lenses provide outstanding image quality with a broader field of vision.
  • Superior 1080p@30fps Video & Night Vision – You are always under protection with the Full HD front view and 720P HD rear view. With Advanced Starvis Sensor, WDR technology and F1.8 Large Aperture, the dashcam captures finest details even in low light conditions.
  • Reliable Quality & Complete Functions – Designed and developed through independent R&D, strict quality controls. C420D has everything you expect of an ideal car cam: G-sensor that saves video evidence of collisions; Loop Recording; Motion Detection; Parking Monitoring; etc.

