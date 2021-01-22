Grilling season is just around the corner: Be ready with an instant thermometer for $8.50

inbump (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Harbor Digital Meat Thermometer for $8.39 Prime shipped with the code HB192SALE and when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal knocks 50% off its normal going rate and is among the best that we’ve tracked. Grilling season is just around the corner, and knowing the temperature of your meal is crucial to ensure it’s properly cooked. This instant-read thermometer can read temperature in as little as 3-seconds and the digital display makes it easy to see exactly how hot or cold something is. Plus, the screen is backlit, meaning you’ll be able to use it at night with ease. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Picking up Taylor’s analog instant-read thermometer saves even more. It’s available for under $7.50 Prime shipped and offers a much more budget-focused option. The main disadvantage here is the temperature can be a bit harder to read, since it’s on a dial instead of a digital display.

If you don’t mind getting something with a slightly more bulky design, the Rubbermaid Instant Read Thermometer is available at Amazon for just under $4.50. You’ll find a standard dial here, though it showcases the temperature just the same.

More about the Harbor Digital Meat Thermometer:

Speedy and Accurate: Habor meat thermometer takes a temperature in just 2 to 3 seconds, and is accurate to ±0.9 ℉; Never need to wait over the hot stove for readout and say goodbye to underdone or overcooked food; Make perfectly cooked beef, chicken, pork, fish, lamb, or turkey, every time

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!