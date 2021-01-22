FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Install AUTO-VOX’s solar wireless backup camera “in five minutes” at a low of $113 ($57 off)

$57 off $113

Toshare (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the AUTO-VOX Solar Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $112.79 shipped with the code JI3CSASE and when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal knocks $57 off the normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. AUTO-VOX boasts a 5-minute install that requires “no drilling, wiring, or professional installation.” The camera system is powered by the sun and it only needs “30-minutes of light exposure per day.” Plus, during the rainy season, the battery, once fully charged, can last up to 2-months with two to three uses per day. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Already have a display in your vehicle and looking to save some cash? Well, the eRapta backup camera is a great choice. I used this on my old SUV and absolutely loved it. Offering both day and night vision, this budget-focused camera comes in at just $26, keeping quite a bit of cash in your pocket.

However, if it’s keeping your car safe while driving that you’re after, APEMAN has you covered. Right now, the company’s dual 1080p dash camera setup is on sale for $36, which is 40% off its normal going rate. While you’ll have to wire the rear camera in, this records what happens around your vehicle instead of just showing you what’s behind the car when backing up.

More about the AUTO-VOX Wireless Backup Camera:

  • Powered By the Sun: Solar1 maintains a charge with sunlight. You only need to charge it once a year with 30 minutes of sufficient sunlight exposure per day. Even in the rainy season,the fully charged battery can last for 2 months of average use (2~3 times per day).
  • Stable & Real-time Images: The 2.4G wireless digital frequency hopping technology prevents it from other wireless signals interference,like radio,Bluetooth or cellphone. The high-resolution sensor & 6 glass lens ensures high-definition and smooth image quality!
  • High Compatibility for Multiple Vehicle Types: The signal transmission distance of Solar1 is far enough, so it fits not only small cars but also the most medium-sized vehicles such as pickup trucks, cargo vans, and the small classes of RVs ( Less than 33 ft).

