Save big and stay warm with these electric fireplaces from $72, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering two Turbro Portable Heaters from $72 shipped. Our favorite is the 18-inch 1400W Suburbs TS17 Compact Electric Fireplace at $71.99. Normally fetching $90, today’s deal saves you 20% and is the best available. Winter is showing no signs of slowing right now, and it might be time to invest in a bit of a heating upgrade to stay warm indoors. This electric fireplace not only looks cute and cozy, but also puts out 1400W worth of heat. It can handle up to 400-square feet, which is perfect for smaller living rooms or offices. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
The other Turbo Portable Heater on sale is the 25-inch 1400W Suburbs TS25 Electric Fireplace at $143.99 shipped. Normally $200, this is also one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Offering a similar, but larger design to today’s lead deal, this larger model can heat up to 1,000-square feet, which is perfect if you have a larger room or apartment. It still offers the same cozy design as above, giving your home a nice ambiance while warming it up. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Just need something to keep your feet warm while working in the office? This tiny ceramic space heater is a perfect choice. It comes in at a budget-friendly $25.50 on Amazon and offers an extremely compact design. Just keep in mind that this is designed for small spaces, and won’t do well in larger rooms.
More about the Turbo 18-inch Electric Fireplace:
- There’s no better feeling than relaxing by the fireplace on a cold, winter evening as you sip a steaming cup of hot cocoa. Stay warm this winter with the efficient 4,777 BTU heat output of a TURBRO Suburbs electric stove.
- Create a charming fireside environment without the mess and smoke of a real fire. The flame effect can be turned on separately from the heat to help you set the mood when the heater is not needed.
- The heating element is located on the bottom so the body of the stove is always cool to the touch, no matter how long it has been running.
