Save big and stay warm with these electric fireplaces from $72, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering two Turbro Portable Heaters from $72 shipped. Our favorite is the 18-inch 1400W Suburbs TS17 Compact Electric Fireplace at $71.99. Normally fetching $90, today’s deal saves you 20% and is the best available. Winter is showing no signs of slowing right now, and it might be time to invest in a bit of a heating upgrade to stay warm indoors. This electric fireplace not only looks cute and cozy, but also puts out 1400W worth of heat. It can handle up to 400-square feet, which is perfect for smaller living rooms or offices. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The other Turbo Portable Heater on sale is the 25-inch 1400W Suburbs TS25 Electric Fireplace at $143.99 shipped. Normally $200, this is also one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Offering a similar, but larger design to today’s lead deal, this larger model can heat up to 1,000-square feet, which is perfect if you have a larger room or apartment. It still offers the same cozy design as above, giving your home a nice ambiance while warming it up. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Just need something to keep your feet warm while working in the office? This tiny ceramic space heater is a perfect choice. It comes in at a budget-friendly $25.50 on Amazon and offers an extremely compact design. Just keep in mind that this is designed for small spaces, and won’t do well in larger rooms.

More about the Turbo 18-inch Electric Fireplace:

There’s no better feeling than relaxing by the fireplace on a cold, winter evening as you sip a steaming cup of hot cocoa. Stay warm this winter with the efficient 4,777 BTU heat output of a TURBRO Suburbs electric stove.

Create a charming fireside environment without the mess and smoke of a real fire. The flame effect can be turned on separately from the heat to help you set the mood when the heater is not needed.

The heating element is located on the bottom so the body of the stove is always cool to the touch, no matter how long it has been running.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!