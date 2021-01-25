Fight dry air: TaoTronics’ 6L cool-mist humidifier runs for 60-hours at $46

RAVPower Official (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics 6L Cool Mist Humidifier for $45.99 shipped with the code KIRITO0033 at checkout. Down from its $60 list price, you’re saving $14 here and it’s one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you suffer from a dryer indoor climate during the winter due to a heater always running, this is a great way to combat that. With a 6L capacity, it can run for 60-hours before it’s time to refill. At just 26dB, it’s also quite quiet, allowing you to use it in bedrooms or other places where noise is something you try to avoid. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Step down in overall size to save some cash. Personally, I have the Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier and it works great. With a compact form-factor, it’ll still run for up to 16-hours before you have to refill it. This means you can run it all day or night before it’s time to add more water. At $40, it’ll leave a few bucks in your wallet as well.

However, just $14 when you clip the on-page coupon will get you an essential oil diffuser. Essential oils can help make your home smell great while adding other benefits like assisting in remedying headaches, sinus problems, and more.

More about TaoTronics’ Cool Mist Humidifier:

6L Large Capacity: Holding up to 6L/1.59Gal of water, cool mist humidifier produces 60hrs of continuous mist to humidify the air in a room up to 40m²/430ft²

Noiseless Operation: Patented noise reduction technology moisturizes air at just 26dB without water droplet sounds for undisturbed relaxation, learning, working and sleeping

Automatic Humidity Monitoring: Built-in humidistat accurately detects the humidity in your room and auto adjusts to your preset humidity level for optimal indoor humidity

