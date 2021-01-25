Get a better night’s rest with a LectroFan sleep and relaxation machine at $32 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the Adaptive Sound Technologies LectroFan Sleep Machine for $32.17 with free shipping. Regularly $50, this is within a couple bucks of the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. It is designed to drown out annoying background sounds for a better night’s sleep, focused work time, or just for relaxation purposes. It packs 10 fan sounds as well as 10 non-repeating ambient noise variations as well as a timer and dedicated volume controls. This model charges via AC or USB and carries solid ratings from over 4,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if it’s just some basic white noise that won’t repeat/obviously loop to avoid distractions, take a look at the Lectro Sound baby rest and sleep machine for under $15 Prime shipped instead. This one is more of the same but with less options in terms of output (there’s no fan noises here), but you’re still getting a highly-rated machine ready to drown anything that gets in the way of your focus.

Or just go grab the free, Apple award-winning Calm app if you don’t mind having your phone running at night. Some of the premium features and content are locked behind a pay wall here, but it will still be more affordable than the sleep machines above and this app carries over 1 million 4+ star ratings on the App Store.

More on the Adaptive Sound LectroFan:

Buy with confidence. LectroFan Classic is designed in the USA and backed by a 1,000 day satisfaction guarantee.

Original Design provides ten fan sounds and ten ambient noise variations, including white noise, Pink noise and brown noise

Helps block disruptive environmental noises so you or your little one can fall asleep with ease

