Light up your yard with two LITOM LED solar lights for $9 each at Amazon

StarTOP (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of LITOM 300 LED Solar Lights for $17.99 Prime shipped with the code 8PAQJMD6 at checkout. This is 40% below its normal going rate and is the best available. While it’s still a bit cool outside, warmer weather is around the corner. If you’re someone who wants to grill once spring comes, adding a bit of outdoor lighting to your space is crucial for late-night cookouts. The sun charges the built-in battery which allows you to mount it anywhere, whether there is electricity or not. Plus, since they’re weather-resistant, you can easily place these in a position where it could get rained on. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

While it doesn’t offer the same overall light output as today’s lead deal, this solar courtyard lamp is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. It is perfect for placing on fence posts or around your deck. You’ll find similar benefits here to LITOM lights above, like solar power and the ability to mount anywhere without cables. Costing only $7 each, this is a great way to save some cash and still light up your yard.

Regardless of which you pick up, be sure to grab some Scotch-Mount Outdoor Double-Sided Mounting Tape. Rated for up to 15-pounds of weight holding, this will make mounting your new lights super simple and requires no drilling. Coming in at under $5 on Amazon, this is a no-brainer purchase.

LITOM Solar LED Light features:

LITOM solar motion sensor security lights are the largest number of LED beads in the market. Equipped with 300 super bright LED beads and max 270° wide-angle lighting range, LITOM solar lights outdoor bright enough than most 180/200/266 LED solar lights which create a wider range of luminosity to easily illuminate 30m² of swimming pool at night.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!