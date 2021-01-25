FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nike shoes, apparel, accessories, more up to 60% off at Nordstrom Rack from $10

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack is having a Nike Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. Are you a runner? If so, one of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Zoom Winflo Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $70, which is $20 off the original rate. These shoes are great for boosting your workouts with a curved design to give you a quick step and flexible structure. They’re also lightweight and cushioned to promote all-day comfort. Plus, you can choose from five versatile color options and the outsole was made with specific grooves to help give you traction. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Sale and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

