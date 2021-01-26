Add Govee’s Wi-Fi thermometer/hygrometer to your smart home at a low of $20

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its latest Wi-Fi Thermometer/Hygrometer for $19.88 Prime shipped with the code QL6JPFUS at checkout. Down from its normal rate of over $30, today’s deal beats our last mention by $2 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. I picked up one of these to keep in my garage after I started woodworking on the weekends. Not only does it tell me the humidity, which can be crucial for some projects, but it also alerts me to the temperature…which can be crucial for my comfort. I have alerts set for when it gets too hot or cold to go out there, and it’s super simple to open up the Govee app and check the current conditions before heading into the garage. Plus, while there’s Wi-Fi built-in, should that go down, it also features Bluetooth as a backup. Rated 4.5/5 stars and is a #1 new release at Amazon.

Ditch the built-in Wi-Fi and gain a digital display to save some cash. Govee’s Bluetooth thermometer/hygrometer is available for just $12 at Amazon. It delivers a very similar feature-set when compared to the model above, just without the built-in Wi-Fi connectivity.

However, opting for something that only has a display with no Bluetooth or Wi-Fi saves even more. AcuRite’s digital thermometer has a display like the model above, but at $8.50 on Amazon. You’re still getting humidity and temperature readings here, but you’ll have to look at the display to see what the readings are.

Govee Wi-Fi Thermometer/Hygrometer features:

Two Ways to Connect: Easily monitor temp and humidity data in real time from anywhere. With stable WiFi and Bluetooth connection via the Govee Home app, you’ll have more opportunities to react to changes in your air quality (not support 5G WiFi).

Fast & Accurate: Equipped with a Swiss made sensor, this humidity gauge provides precise readings. Temperature is accurate to ±0.54℉/±0.3℃, and humidity is ±3%RH. By refreshing every 2s, you’ll stay regularly updated. Now supports widget function.

Alert Function: Set preset temp and humidity ranges, and receive an app alert immediately whenever levels fall out of that range. This function helps you react faster to sudden changes in your basement, baby room, etc. Only supports Bluetooth settings.

