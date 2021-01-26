FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Holy Stone’s #1 best-selling 1080p drone hits its lowest price in months at $52.50

Holy Stone (99% positive all-time) via Amazon offers its HS110D FPV Quadcopter at $52.49 shipped with the code M7GMTWXP and when you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, it goes for $75 normally and today’s deal is the first major price drop we’ve tracked in over six months. Offering a built-in 1080p camera, this drone takes to the skies and gives you a bird’s eye view. You’ll get two batteries with your purchase, each giving you right around 20-minutes of flight time before it’s time to swap. Plus, you can control it through either an app or the included remote. Rated 4.3/5 stars and it’s a #1 best-seller.

Use some of your savings to pick up this accessory kit for your new drone. At just $12 Prime shipped, you’ll be picking up a spare set of blades, landing gear, and more, ensuring that you can easily repair your drone should an unsightly crash occur.

Just $12.50 Prime shipped scores you a 64GB microSD card. This is crucial for storing your footage on when in-flight. Plus, the included adapter makes it super simple to transfer your footage from drone to computer. Plus, when you’re not flying, you can insert the microSD card into your phone, or use the adapter to leverage the larger size with camera compatibility.

Holy Stone HS110D FPV Quadcopter features:

You can capture memorable moments with distortion-free and view images on your phone from the wide-angel lens. The app enables you to expand your creativity further and share it on social media with ease. When you focus on shooting images, you may set your hands off the joystick and the drone still suspend in mid-air with locked altitude.

