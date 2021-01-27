FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon offers winter gear from $8 Prime shipped: Gloves, face masks, more

-
AmazonFashion
31% off From $8

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Tough Outfitters (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering up to 31% off Tough Outdoors Headwear and Gloves. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Balaclava Ski Mask for $13.56 Prime shipped. Regularly this style is priced at $19 and that’s the second lowest rate we’ve seen in over three months. Designed to help you stay warm, the face mask is lightweight, breathable, and flexible for added comfort. It’s also great for keeping dust out of your face and also covers your neck as well. The mask can be worn by both men or women alike and the black coloring will match with almost any outfit. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 6,900 reviews. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Additional Winter Gear Deals:

Looking for more deals? You will also want to check out Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale that’s going on today with up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, ASICS, and many more.

Balaclava Face Mask features:

  • Ready to brave all the elements from snow and sleet to wind, dust, cold, and UV, our ski mask isn’t letting in any unwanted intruders
  •  You’ll be surprised by how warm this lightweight, breathable, and extra-stretchy balaclava is. Designed from a 89% Polyester and 11% Spandex blend that wicks away moisture while retaining heat, you’ll stay comfortable and dry all day.
  • Wear the Strike balaclava as a full face mask for ultimate protection from the elements, a helmet liner, ninja hood, half ski mask, neck warmer, or pull it up to wear it as a face mask while you take public transportation and go grocery shopping.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Apple’s latest 27-inch 5K iMac falls to Amazon al...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: SkySafari, Lost...
Sun Joe Electric Power Cleaner drops to $60 with its po...
Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale takes up t...
Today’s best game deals: Dead Cells $12.50, BioSh...
Latest Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus fall...
Load up your Kindle eBook library from just $3 in today...
Apple’s previous-gen. 13-inch MacBook Pro is $1,1...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

Apple’s latest 27-inch 5K iMac falls to Amazon all-time low at $200 off

$200 off Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: SkySafari, Lost Portal CCG, Cosmic Frontline AR, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $100

Sun Joe Electric Power Cleaner drops to $60 with its portable design (40% off)

$60 Learn More
50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, more from $10

From $10 Learn More
50% off

Today’s best game deals: Dead Cells $12.50, BioShock Collection $20, much more

$12.50+ Learn More
Reg. $80

Latest Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus falls to second-best price at $69.50

$69.50 Learn More
80% off

Load up your Kindle eBook library from just $3 in today’s Gold Box (Up to 80% off)

From $3 Learn More

Apple’s previous-gen. 13-inch MacBook Pro is $1,130, more in latest Woot sale

Learn More