Amazon offers winter gear from $8 Prime shipped: Gloves, face masks, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Tough Outfitters (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering up to 31% off Tough Outdoors Headwear and Gloves. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Balaclava Ski Mask for $13.56 Prime shipped. Regularly this style is priced at $19 and that’s the second lowest rate we’ve seen in over three months. Designed to help you stay warm, the face mask is lightweight, breathable, and flexible for added comfort. It’s also great for keeping dust out of your face and also covers your neck as well. The mask can be worn by both men or women alike and the black coloring will match with almost any outfit. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 6,900 reviews. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Additional Winter Gear Deals:

Balaclava Face Mask features:

Ready to brave all the elements from snow and sleet to wind, dust, cold, and UV, our ski mask isn’t letting in any unwanted intruders

You’ll be surprised by how warm this lightweight, breathable, and extra-stretchy balaclava is. Designed from a 89% Polyester and 11% Spandex blend that wicks away moisture while retaining heat, you’ll stay comfortable and dry all day.

Wear the Strike balaclava as a full face mask for ultimate protection from the elements, a helmet liner, ninja hood, half ski mask, neck warmer, or pull it up to wear it as a face mask while you take public transportation and go grocery shopping.

