Charles Tyrwhitt Shirt Sale is huge with polos and dress styles for just $29.50 (Reg. up to $120)

-
Charles Tyrwhitt
Reg. $120 $30

Charles Tyrwhitt is offering hundreds of styles of dress shirts and polos for just $29.50 when you apply promo code SHIRTS at checkout. Shipping charges apply and vary. One of our top picks from this sale is the Tywhitt Cool Waffle Polo Shirt that’s marked down to just $29.50 and regularly is priced at $79. This shirt is lightweight, moisture-wicking, and can easily be paired with shorts, chino pants, or jeans alike. It’s available in four fun color options and can easily be layered during cooler weather as well. The material was also designed to keep you polished all day with a no-iron fabric and a crisp looking collar. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Non-Iron Twill Check Dress Shirt. Originally priced at $110, however during the sale you can find it for just $29.50. This shirt also comes in four color options and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Plus, the non-iron finish makes it a breeze to look great throughout the day.

Our top picks for men include:

