Illuminate your home with dimmable Govee LED lamps priced as low as $29

-
Govee
From $29

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its LED Floor Lamp for $28.99 shipped with the code EFR9QUQ5 and when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down 24% from its normal going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If your living room or office is lacking a bit in the illumination department, this is a fantastic way to remedy that. You’ll find an adjustable brightness level here, with four color temperatures for the ultimate in customization. Plus the gooseneck allows you to easily aim the light wherever you need it. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

For a smaller lamp, we’re also tracking that Govee via Amazon is offering its LED Desk Lamp for $32.19 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 30% from its normal going rate, this is one of the first prices that we’ve tracked. This lamp also uses LEDs to cut down on how much electricity is required for it to run. With three lighting modes, six brightness levels, a timer, and more, this lamp is the perfect way to illuminate your desk. Govee is well-rated at Amazon.

However, if you’re still rocking an older lamp that utilizes standard bulbs, it’s time to upgrade to LEDs. This 24-pack of bulbs output 750-lumens each and screw into normal light fixtures around your home. For just $21, this not only upgrades your existing lamps, but also the other lights around your home, saving you money on energy while still delivering a killer upgrade.

Govee LED Floor Lamp features:

  • Adjustable brightness & color: choose from 4 color temperatures (3000K-6000K) and 4 brightness levels (25%-100%) until your office or bedroom lighting needs are met.
  • Conveniently flexible: with a rotating gooseneck and a supporting pole, adjusting your LED floor lamp’s height and angle is a breeze.
  • Long-lasting & efficient: the LED floor lamp has an average lifespan of about 30,000 hours; It also uses 80% less energy than incandescent lights.

