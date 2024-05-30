Android game and app deals: Down in Bermuda, SpongeBob Cosmic Shake, freebies, and more

Today’s Android app deals have arrived courtesy of Google Play and your money-saving pleasure. Joining price drops we spotted today on unlocked Pixel 7 smartphones at $355, a $100 deal on JBL’s gorgeous Authentics 300 Google Assistant speaker, and these rare offers on Sonos speakers and home theater gear, the apps are here. Highlights include titles like Down in Bermuda, SpongeBob – The Cosmic Shake, Tides of Time, Aporkalypse, and some freebies. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

An unnatural storm leaves an adventurous aviator stranded for decades within the infamous Bermuda. Overcome creatures of the deep and unravel the islands secrets in search for a way back home.

Down in Bermuda is a quirky adventure filled with puzzles to solve and mysteries to uncover. Our adventurous aviator Milton finds himself trapped in a time bubble deep inside the Bermuda and needs your help to escape.