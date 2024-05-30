Android game and app deals: Down in Bermuda, SpongeBob Cosmic Shake, freebies, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Down in Bermuda

Today’s Android app deals have arrived courtesy of Google Play and your money-saving pleasure. Joining price drops we spotted today on unlocked Pixel 7 smartphones at $355, a $100 deal on JBL’s gorgeous Authentics 300 Google Assistant speaker, and these rare offers on Sonos speakers and home theater gear, the apps are here. Highlights include titles like Down in Bermuda, SpongeBob – The Cosmic Shake, Tides of Time, Aporkalypse, and some freebies. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

Android app and game deals still live:

Down in Bermuda features:

An unnatural storm leaves an adventurous aviator stranded for decades within the infamous Bermuda. Overcome creatures of the deep and unravel the islands secrets in search for a way back home.

Down in Bermuda is a quirky adventure filled with puzzles to solve and mysteries to uncover. Our adventurous aviator Milton finds himself trapped in a time bubble deep inside the Bermuda and needs your help to escape.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Silent Hill Transmission showcase is now live: Game upd...
PlayStation State of Play showcase: 30 minutes of upcom...
Tested: Hands-on with Caseology’s new MagSafe macOS f...
Save $260 on ANYCUBIC’s Photon M5s 12K resin 3D p...
Spigen wraps your M4 iPad Pro/M2 iPad Air with new knit...
NIU’s latest KQI Air foldable carbon fiber electr...
Corsair’s versatile HS55 CORE Headset sports 2.4G...
Logitech expands Apple gear lineup with slick new backl...
Load more...
Show More Comments

Manage push notifications

We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Please wait...processing
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Please wait...processing