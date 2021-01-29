Upgrade your home’s curb appeal with a 2-pack of solar LED spotlights at $11 each

StarTOP (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of LITOM Solar LED Spotlights for $20.99 Prime shipped with the code DC6IUEH8 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $40, today’s deal saves nearly 50% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to add some curb appeal to your home, accent lighting is a great way to do just that. These LEDs are powered by the sun’s rays and require no battery changes or wiring to function. Plus, you’ll find both cool- and warm-toned lighting modes available. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For something a little more budget-friendly, this single LED light has a built-in solar panel and outputs 240-lumens to brighten up your yard. It’s available for $17 or less at Amazon, which makes it a great option for upgrading your backyard.

Regardless of which you get, be sure to grab some Scotch-Mount Outdoor Double-Sided Mounting Tape. This is designed to be used outdoors and weather the elements just like your new lights. At just $5 on Amazon, this is the perfect way to spend just a fraction of your savings.

LITOM Solar LED Spotlight features:

Upgraded Pro Solar Landscape Lights: Big change from the previous version. The light head (115 ° adjustable) and solar panel (45 ° adjustable) adjust independently, both can direct to where you want at the same time, maximize solar absorption rate and obtain the best lighting angle. Comes with an extension arm, the total height of the light is up to 46cm, higher and thickened, which is more stable and will not be covered in the grass.

