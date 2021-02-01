Anker Gold Box: Save 40% off charging accessories from $10, USB-C power strip: $25

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers a variety of Anker charging products at all time low prices starting at $9.99 Prime shipped. All receive 4+/5 star reviews and come with Anker 1+ year warranty.

Anker 6′ USB-C Charging and data cable (white): $9.99

65W USB-C charger: $29.99 Pair above for MacBooks, iPads, Android or Laptops

Pair above for MacBooks, iPads, Android or Laptops 5′ Travel Charger/Powerstrip with 3 USB-C(30W PD)/A ports + 2 outlets: $24.99

10Ah Solar Battery w/2 USB ports + flashlight: $29.99

Make sure to check out all of the latest device charging deals in our Smartphone accessories guide.

Anker USB C Power Strip with Power Delivery features:

High-Speed Charging: Deliver an optimized 30W charge to USB phones, laptops, and tablets with USB-C Power Delivery, and Anker’s world-renowned PowerIQ technology delivers 12W for USB-A. (Does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge)

Space-saver: designed to take up as little desk room as possible, with a compact plug that keeps your other wall outlets free.

Superior safety: overload protection and a fire-retardant casing ensure complete protection for you and your devices.

Flexible placement: place on the side of your desk, The wall, or anywhere else you can think of with the included adhesive stickers.

What You Get: PowerStrip Pad, 2 × adhesive stickers, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, lifetime* $25,000 connected equipment warranty, and friendly customer service.

*For the purpose of this connected equipment warranty, “lifetime” is defined as the lifetime of the product.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!