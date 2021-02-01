FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker Gold Box: Save 40% off charging accessories from $10, USB-C power strip: $25

-
40% off $10+

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers a variety of Anker charging products at all time low prices starting at $9.99 Prime shipped. All receive 4+/5 star reviews and come with Anker 1+ year warranty.

  • Anker 6′ USB-C Charging and data cable (white): $9.99
  • 65W USB-C charger: $29.99 Pair above for MacBooks, iPads, Android or Laptops
  • 5′ Travel Charger/Powerstrip with 3 USB-C(30W PD)/A ports + 2 outlets: $24.99
  • 10Ah Solar Battery w/2 USB ports + flashlight: $29.99

Make sure to check out all of the latest device charging deals in our Smartphone accessories guide.

Anker USB C Power Strip with Power Delivery features:

  • High-Speed Charging: Deliver an optimized 30W charge to USB phones, laptops, and tablets with USB-C Power Delivery, and Anker’s world-renowned PowerIQ technology delivers 12W for USB-A. (Does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge)
  • Space-saver: designed to take up as little desk room as possible, with a compact plug that keeps your other wall outlets free.
  • Superior safety: overload protection and a fire-retardant casing ensure complete protection for you and your devices.
  • Flexible placement: place on the side of your desk, The wall, or anywhere else you can think of with the included adhesive stickers.
  • What You Get: PowerStrip Pad, 2 × adhesive stickers, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, lifetime* $25,000 connected equipment warranty, and friendly customer service.
  • *For the purpose of this connected equipment warranty, “lifetime” is defined as the lifetime of the product.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Tommy Hilfiger takes 50% off all sale items: Outerwear,...
Save up to $51 on Fitbit wearables: Versa 3 $199, Sense...
Nintendo’s Mario Kart Live Home Circuit for Switc...
Amazon 1-day cast iron sale from $14.50: Pizza pan, ski...
eero’s latest Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems now 20% off st...
Ring Video Doorbell 2 1080p hits all time low of $70 (r...
Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 Shaver hits Amazo...
Apple’s latest iPad mini returns to lowest price ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $750

Roborock’s S6 MaxV robo vac also mops your floors, now $150 off at Amazon with free shipping

$600 Learn More
Shop now

Home Depot takes up to 45% off DEWALT, Milwaukee, and Makita tool combo kits

45% off Learn More
50% off

Tommy Hilfiger takes 50% off all sale items: Outerwear, jeans, more from $7

From $7 Learn More
Save up to $51

Save up to $51 on Fitbit wearables: Versa 3 $199, Sense $279, more from $130

From $130 Learn More
Reg. $100

Nintendo’s Mario Kart Live Home Circuit for Switch drops to $90.50 shipped

$90.50 Learn More
50% off

Amazon 1-day cast iron sale from $14.50: Pizza pan, skillets, cookware sets, more up to 50% off

From $14.50 Learn More
20% off

eero’s latest Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems now 20% off starting at $71

From $71 Learn More
$30 off

Ring Video Doorbell 2 1080p hits all time low of $70 (refurb) on Gold Box

$70 Learn More