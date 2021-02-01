Automate your lawn watering with Orbit’s B-hyve smart faucet timer + hub for $42 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the Orbit B-hyve Smart Hose Faucet Timer with Wi-Fi Hub for $41.98 shipped. This is nearly 20% below its normal going rate and marks a new low on Amazon that we’ve tracked. This faucet timer connects to your Wi-Fi for smart control of your yard’s watering. You can program times for it to turn on or off, and it even uses “Water Sense technology” to ensure that your hose doesn’t run after it rains. Plus, there’s a built-in flow meter that allows you to monitor water usage in real-time. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Do you need to make one faucet bib two? Well, this adapter gives you individual control over two faucet hookups from a single spigot. It’s available on Amazon for $18.50 and is a must-have for homes that only have a few hose bibs around the house.

However, if you still need to program your home’s watering but can’t drop $42 on a Wi-Fi adapter, we’ve got you covered. Orbit also makes a Mechanical Watering Hose Timer that can be bought for just $11.50 on Amazon. While you won’t be able to change the settings remotely, and there’s no built-in flow meter, this is perfect for those on tighter budgets.

More about the Orbit B-hyve Faucet Timer:

COMPLETE CONTROL: The B-hyve app is fully functional for Android, iOS or web devices and gives you control wherever you need it, access and manage your watering schedule from anywhere in the world. Program the timer using the B-hyve App (Android, iOS, or web) or let the weather-based software create a program for you.

SMART WATERING: Weather Sense technology provides watering based on site conditions such as slope, soil type, sun/shade, historical ET and live weather feeds. It automatically adjusts your controller to deliver the right amount of water to your plants.

KNOW THE FLOW: Your B-hyve’s built-in flow meter allows you to track water usage, and can be measured by volume (gallons) or by time. This makes your timer perfect for all kinds of applications, including watering your plants, gardening, washing your car, filling your pool, and for greenhouse/hydroponic uses

