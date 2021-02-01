FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This 1080p outdoor security camera has motion detection, object recognition, more at $39

-
$21 off $39

blurams (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Outdoor Pro Security Camera for $38.99 shipped with the code FORSDDEAL at checkout. Down $21 from its normal going rate, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Featuring both smart detection and facial recognition, this camera knows the difference between a human, pet, and other objects. Plus, it can tell you whether your kid just walked through the door or if it’s a stranger. You can hook it up to your Alexa or Assistant ecosystem as well to easily see what the camera’s looking at. Starlight night vision provides the ability to clearly see when it’s dark outside. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Do you need to keep an eye on things indoors? Well, if so, Apple users will want to consider the eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam. It sports HomeKit Secure Video and comes in at $38 when you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon. Others who don’t care about HomeKit Secure Video could opt for the Wyze Cam V2 instead at $26, still netting 1080p video recording for capturing what happens inside.

Regardless of which you pick up, be sure to grab Samsung’s 32GB microSD card. This is how both cameras above record locally and you’ll find that 32GB is more than enough for rolling storage. Plus at just $7.50, this is a fantastic way to spend just a fraction of your savings.

More about blurams’ 1080p Home Security Camera:

  • Smart Detection and Facial Recognition – Differentiate human, pet, and other moving objects. Facial Recognition lets you know if your kid is back or alert you if there is a stranger. Get instant notifications whenever motion is detected by the plug-in outdoor camera.
  • Siren and Flashing Alarm – 3D noise reduction tech for much clearer sound quality, listen and communicate smoothly with your guest when they are at the door. Siren and flashing alarm of this security camera outdoor pro can manually send off a warning to an unwanted guest as needed and protect your home from potential intruders.
  • Smart Integration – Use your simple voice command to view blurams security cameras’ live stream on Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device with a screen. Works with IFTTT lets you link just about any set of smart devices so they can work together, make your home more relaxing.

