Tommy Hilfiger takes 50% off all sale items: Outerwear, jeans, more from $7

For a limited time only, Tommy Hilfiger takes 50% off hundreds of sale items. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 40% off sweaters, sweatshirts, and hoodies when you apply promo code COZY at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on outerwear, jeans, sweaters, business attire, and much more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $100 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Packable Down Vest that’s currently marked down to $70, which is $80 off the original rate. This vest is highly-packable, lightweight, and great for layering during cold weather. You can choose from two color options and it can be dressed up or down seamlessly. It’s also nice for working out as well with its waterproof finish and zippered hand pockets to store essentials. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: 

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Winter Sale that’s offering up to 50% off new outerwear, joggers, accessories, and more.

