Nike’s Winter Sale takes up to 50% off new markdowns: Outerwear, joggers, more from $20

Nike is offering up to 50% off new winter markdowns with over 200 great finds to choose from. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on jackets, sweatshirts, pants, accessories, and more. Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Boost your workouts and achieve your goals with the men’s Aerolayer Running Jacket that was designed to help keep you comfortable. It’s currently marked down to just $66 and regularly is priced at $120. This lightweight jacket features breathable material and a hood for added convienience. It’s also highly-packable, which is nice for traveling or on-the-go, and has multiple pockets to store your essentials. Better yet, the logos are also reflective to help keep you visible. This style comes in three great color options too. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nike or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You will also want to check out Finish Line’s latest markdowns that are offering up to 40% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, and more.

