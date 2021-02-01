Use HomeKit, Alexa, or Assistant to control your garage door with this $27 upgrade

NetworkSpecialist (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Refoss Wi-Fi HomeKit-enabled Smart Garage Door Opener for $27.19 shipped with the code 5RTDXPOP and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $46, today’s deal saves nearly $20 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. While most smart garage door openers require you to use Alexa or Assistant for voice commands, Refoss decided to build in compatibility with Apple’s HomeKit. This allows you to easily leverage Siri for opening and closing your garage door, which is a killer feature. Plus, since it uses Wi-Fi to connect, you won’t have to worry about using a hub here. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

When it comes to smart garage door openers, Chamberlain is one of the most well-known options around. However, Chamberlain’s smart garage door opener will set you back nearly $30 at Amazon without providing HomeKit compatibility. Want to learn more about smart garage door openers? Well, Jordan went hands-on with the Chamberlain and absolutely loved that it breathed new life into his existing opener.

More about Refoss’ HomeKit Garage Door Opener:

COMPTIBILITY: It is compatible with most major garage door opener in the market. Scroll down and check your model compatibility in the “Technical Specification – Installation Manual”. NO MONTHLY FEE or HIDDEN FEES.

REMOTELY CONTROL: Open, close, check door status, receive just within your eHomeLife iOS/android App. Works with Google Assistant, Alexa.

ALERTS: Stay alert by different notification modes, which remind you close the garage door (overtime and overnight notifications) or keep you update with the door status.

