Grow your DIY abilities with a 2-pack of Stanley folding sawhorses for just $10 each

$10 each $20

Ace Hardware is offering a 2-pack of Stanley Folding Sawhorses for $19.99 with free store to home delivery on orders of $50 or more, or no-cost in-store pickup. Down $6 from its list price at Home Depot, today’s deal is one of the best that we’ve tracked all-time. If you do any DIY work at home, sawhorses are a must. This pair can uphold 1,000-pounds, ensuring that you can use it as a table, workstation, or just to support a piece of wood while you cut it down to size. Plus, when you’re done, it just folds up so it can be stored without taking up tons of room. Rated 4.5/5 stars from hundreds of happy customers.

When it comes to sawhorses, this is a pretty killer price. For comparison, a pair of 2x4basics Pro Sawhorse Brackets costs nearly $30 at Amazon. Similarly, a single Woodstock Sawhorse Bracket Kit will run you over $22 right now. Both of these options require you to supply the lumber, which further increases the cost.

However, if you’ve already got some lumber lying around, you can score a single pair of Fulton Medium Duty Sawhorse Brackets and save some cash. This pair is available on Amazon for just over $10, which means you can pick up two for roughly the same cost as today’s lead deal. However, since you’re supplying your own lumber here, these are more customizable in the end.

More about Stanley’s Folding Sawhorses:

  • Integral V-groove
  • Light weight-easy to transport
  • Tray opens up to hold your tools
  • Limited lifetime warranty
  • Long-lasting
  • Durable construction

