Tackle any project with this variable speed rotary tool that comes with 145 accessories at $37

Tilswall US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 160W Variable Speed Rotary Tool Kit for $37.14 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $46, this deal saves 20% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This rotary tool features up to 160W of power and six different speed levels, allowing you to dial in the perfect setting for whatever task is at hand. Plus, you get 145 accessories with the purchase today, which will get you up and going in a flash. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

However, stepping down to just 100 accessories and a motor that’s not quite as powerful will save some cash. This rotary tool kit is available on Amazon for $32 when you clip the on-page coupon. This is a great way to get started with a rotary tool kit without investing quite as much up front. Plus, you’re getting a 4.5/5 star rating from thousands and Amazon’s #1 best-seller status here.

Further expand your DIY abilities when picking up a 2-pack of Stanley sawhorses. Right now, they’re on sale for just $10 each, which is a killer deal. You’ll find support for 1,000-pound payloads here, which means they can easily be transformed into a mobile workstation to use your new rotary tool on.

Tilswall Rotary Tool features:

  • 160w electric rotary tool with pure copper motor, it supports variable 6 level speed, meet the requirements of diy
  • Covering all needs of cutting, grinding, milling, cleaning, polishing, drilling, sanding, and engraving
  • Instead of ordinary sand ring, our sand ring of alumina abrasive is bonded with a dense emery cloth to solve the problem of cracking in use

