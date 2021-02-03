FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nike, adidas, Under Armour more up to 50% off at Dick’s Sporting Goods, today only

Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-day flash sale takes up to 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Columbia, The North Face, Travis Matthew, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Boost your workouts this spring with the Nike React Infinity Run Shoes that were designed to go for miles. These shoes are lightweight, cushioned, and breathable to promote additional comfort. Best of all, you can choose from an array of fun color options and they’re currently marked down to $99. For comparison, this style is regularly priced at $160. They’re also nice for spring weather too because the outsole is rigid to give you traction. Rated 4/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

