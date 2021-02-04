FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This wood and glass desk/console table is down to $85 at Amazon (Reg. $110)

Reg. $110 $85

Amazon is offering the Convenience Concepts Soho Desk/Console Table for $85.22 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. This versatile offering is ready to function as a console table and for some could prove to be just enough space for getting work done on a MacBook or iPad. The entire thing spans 44- by 15.8- by 30-inches and is comprised of wood and tempered glass. It currently rests at a 4.6/5 star rating after 550+ Amazon shoppers have given their two cents.

Forego glass in favor of savings with Furinno’s Simplistic Study Table at $35. This simple and affordable computer desk is exceptionally compact, allowing it to fit in tiny, medium, and large spaces alike. It’s a great option for those that work primarily from a MacBook, iPad, or something similar.

Oh, and in case you missed it Amazon’s 3-Tier Rolling Cart is down to $35.50. This works out to 37% of savings and also delivers a new all-time low. This handy offering is comprised of metal and utilizes rubber caster wheels to make it easy to haul things around. More than 1,500 reviewers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating so far.

Convenience Concepts Soho Console Table features:

  • Part of the SoHo Collection by Convenience Concepts
  • Displays a modern contemporary style
  • Hollow core/Particle Board/Melamine Laminate/Tempered Glass
  • Quick and Easy Assembly
  • (L) 44 in. x (W) 15. 75 in. x (H) 30 in.

