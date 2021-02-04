Upgrade your kitchen with Amazon’s 3-Tier Rolling Cart: $35.50 (Save 37%, All-time low)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 3-Tier Rolling Kitchen Cart for $35.36 shipped. That’s 37% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. Amazon’s 3-tier cart is comprised of metal and is easy to move around thanks to built-in rubber caster wheels along the bottom. It’s a great ways to move “tools, utensils, supplies, food, beverages, toiletries, and more” around the kitchen. This offering is painted white and features a smooth finish “with anti-rust properties.” Rated 4.7/5 stars with well over 1,500 reviews so far.

If skinnier shelving won’t bother you, consider SONGMICS’ 4-Tier Slide Out Storage Cart at $26 instead. You’ll bag $9 in savings and actually garner an additional shelf. It comes in two colorways, so you’re free to choose whichever will look best in your space. Over 500 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.4/5 star rating.

Redirect some attention outdoors while Home Depot is offering up to 40% off seating sets, fire pits, and more. And if none of that is to your liking, yesterday we spotted 48-feet of string lights for $26 once you’ve applied the coupon code found here. For even more related deals, swing by and maybe bookmark our home goods guide.

Amazon Basics 3-Tier Rolling Kitchen Cart features:

3-tier rolling metal utility or kitchen cart for multifunctional use

Ideal for storing tools, utensils, supplies, food, beverages, toiletries, and more

Includes 3 horizontally stacked recessed bins with mesh bottoms

Rolling rubber caster wheels with pivoting action for easy mobility

Smooth painted finish with anti-rust properties; can be used indoors or outdoors

Curved push handle for effective steering and convenience

