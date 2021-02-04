CRAFTSMAN’s Brushless Impact Driver Kit is ready for tight work spaces: $89 (Reg. $119)

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN V20 Impact Driver Kit (CMCF810C1) for $89 shipped. Also available at Lowe’s. That’s $30 off the going rate and matches the best price we’ve tracked since April. Thanks to a brushless motor, this CRAFTSMAN impact driver is able to “provide up to 30% more runtime and improved durability.” The kit is comprised of the tool itself, a 1.5ah battery, charger, and carrying bag. Once depleted, the battery is able to be refueled in “60 minutes or less.” Rated an impressive 4.8/5 stars by over 200 Amazon shoppers.

Bypass CRAFTSMAN branding in favor of BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX Impact Driver Kit at $61. It’s not a bad alternative if you’re just starting to build out your tool collection. Bear in mind that it doesn’t offer a form-factor that’s as compact as the lead deal. More than 2,500 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Another handy deal worth checking out is on Amazon’s 3-Tier Rolling Cart at $35.50. Believe it or not, you can scoop it up for 37% off right now. It’s comprised of metal and built-in rubber caster wheels make it a cinch to move around. The paint used on this cart features a smooth finish and boasts “anti-rust properties.”

CRAFTSMAN V20 Impact Driver Kit features:

Brushless motors provide up to 30% more runtime and improved durability

1/4in. Cordless impact driver delivers 1, 500-inch-pounds of torque for driving larger fasteners

Quick release chuck for easy1-handed bit changes

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!