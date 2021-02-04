Kate Spade Surprise Sale takes up to 75% off handbags, wallets, accessories, more from $20

The Kate Spade Surprise Sale takes up to 75% off select styles handbags, wallets, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, customers receive free shipping on all orders. Easily update your everyday accessory with the Lori Tote is a must-have from this sale. This bag is currently marked down to just $89. For comparison, this style is regularly priced at $329. It can easily hold your 15-inch MacBook too, so it’s great for work and school. The tote bag has a zippered top to keep all of your essentials secure and it can be dressed up or down seamlessly. It also comes in two beautiful color options for spring and will become a go-to in your wardrobe. Note: all sales are final. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!