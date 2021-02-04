Save a massive $350 on Korg’s living room-ready 88-Key Digital Pianos at $799 shipped

Adorama is now offering the Korg 88-Key Lifestyle Digital Piano for $799 shipped in black or rosewood. Regularly $1,150, like it currently fetches at Amazon, today’s offer is more than $350 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Whether you’re looking to learn to play or have a youngster that does, this model looks great in the living room or a bed room. It is a digital piano “that’s designed with a style to match your interior decor.” You’re looking at an 88-count of “real weighted hammer action” keys, a built-in amplifier with volume control, a three-pedal setup, and a thin, space-saving design, alongside MIDI control for Mac/iOS systems. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

If today’s lead deal is still too pricey for your casual needs, take a look at the Alesis Recital 88 Key Digital Electric Piano at $230 shipped instead. It carries stellar ratings from over 6,000 Amazon customers and also includes built-in speakers, 60 free online lessons, and more. It doesn’t come with the living room-ready stand, but it will get the trick done for beginners at a fraction of the cost.

Speaking of Alesis, check out all of the new MIDI keyboards it just launched for iOS and Mac with options starting from just $59. Then head straight over to our latest roundup of the best MIDI keyboards out there. These smaller, and sometimes far less expensive, options can also aid in learning to play keyboard while connecting to your Mac and iOS devices for full recording capabilities and more.

More on the Korg 88 Key Lifestyle Digital Piano:

The Korg 88 Key Lifestyle Digital Piano (Black) is a digital piano that’s designed with a style to match your interior decor. Merely 26 cm in depth, it’s slim enough to fit anywhere. The wooden key cover is flat on top, allowing the instrument to blend elegantly into your room when you’re not playing it. Keeping safety in mind, the cover uses a soft landing mechanism to ensure that it closes gently. The slim and stylish chassis projects a sense of stability.

