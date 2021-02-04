FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan Event takes up to 70% off popular styles: Boots, loafers, more

-
FashionCole Haan
70% off From $25

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack Cole Haan Event takes up to 70% off styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Find deals on boots, loafers, sneakers, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Hayes Penny Loafers that are currently marked down to $80, which is $100 off the original rate. These shoes are convenient to slip right on and the cushioned insole are designed for comfort. This style will pair nicely with jeans, shorts, or chino pants alike. It’s also a style that will be in your wardrobe for years and is completely timeless. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You will also want to be sure to check out The North Face Outlet sale that’s offering new deals from just $12.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Cole Haan

About the Author

Fossil Valentine’s Day Sale offers 30% off sitewi...
J.Crew Factory takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 15%...
Kate Spade Surprise Sale takes up to 75% off handbags, ...
Sperry Boot Flash Sale offers up to 60% off popular sty...
Amazon’s 1-day leather wallet and belt sale has m...
Moosejaw takes up to 50% off jackets + extra 40% off cl...
Brooks debuts new Glycerin 19 running shoes to get you ...
Nordstrom Rack’s Watch Sale offers up to 60% off ...
Show More Comments

Related

Lee x H&M Collaboration debut a new denim collection, prices start at just $13

From $13 Learn More
Reg. $14

CamelBak’s Chute Mag 25-oz. water bottle falls to under $7 Prime shipped (50% off) + more

$7 Learn More
$100 off

Bundle GoPro HERO9 Black with its Adventure Kit at $399 (Save $100), more

From $399 Learn More

Green Deals: Anker’s solar-powered portable battery hits $30, more

Learn More
Reg. $119

CRAFTSMAN’s Brushless Impact Driver Kit is ready for tight work spaces: $89 (Reg. $119)

$89 Learn More
Reg. $175

Best-selling FLYBIRD adjustable weight bench now down at $127.50 (Reg. up to $175), more

$127.50 Learn More
$630 off

Upgrade your audio game with the HiFiMan HE-560 V4 planar headphones at $630 off

$269 Learn More
$87 off

Save up to $87 on NETGEAR Orbi mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems starting at $377

From $377 Learn More