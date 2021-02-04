Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan Event takes up to 70% off popular styles: Boots, loafers, more

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack Cole Haan Event takes up to 70% off styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Find deals on boots, loafers, sneakers, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Hayes Penny Loafers that are currently marked down to $80, which is $100 off the original rate. These shoes are convenient to slip right on and the cushioned insole are designed for comfort. This style will pair nicely with jeans, shorts, or chino pants alike. It’s also a style that will be in your wardrobe for years and is completely timeless. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You will also want to be sure to check out The North Face Outlet sale that’s offering new deals from just $12.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!