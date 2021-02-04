Ride around town at up to 15MPH on Segway kick scooters up to $100 off

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot Air T15 Electric Kick Scooter for $599.99 shipped. This is down $150 from its list price, $100 from its normal going rate, and comes within $40 of its all-time low at Amazon. With a powerful 250W motor, you’ll enjoy a maximum speed of 12.4MPH while traveling up to 7.5-miles on a single charge. It can support riders up to 220-pounds and the scooter itself weighs in at just 23.2-pounds, making it light enough that you can carry it around once you arrive at a destination. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of customers at Amazon.

We’re also tracking the Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Kick Scooter at $499.99 shipped on Amazon. Down nearly $100, this scooter features a similar spec sheet with a 220-pound maximum weight rating, but ups things to 15MPH for 15-miles for speed and range. This, however, comes at the expense of weighing more, since this scooter clocks in at nearly 30-pounds. However, this is still a great way to get around town once the weather warms up. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

However, if you’re on a tighter budget this holiday season, the Razor E100 Electric Scooter is seriously worth your consideration. You’ll find that it costs just $160 at Amazon right now, which is far below both models above. However, it can only reach 10 MPH and a single charge lasts for 40-minutes according to Razor, so this isn’t really meant to get around town with, as much as it is to be used as a toy.

More about the Segway Ninebot Air T15:

Segway Ninebot AirT15 boasts 250W powerful motor, with a maximum speed of 12.4 mph, travel up to 7.5 miles and accommodate a max load of 220 lbs (100kg). *Factors affecting range (including but not limited to): speed, frequency of stops, temperature, etc.

Lightweight & Portable: With a total weight of 23.2 lbs and the one-sec folding system, the Segway Ninebot Air T15 KickScooter can be carried with one hand. Easy to fold and store in a car or on public transport, making it a perfect travel companion.

Comfortable & safe Riding: The body of the Air T15 is made with aluminum-magnesium alloy to bring a lighter and more reliable performance, ergonomically designed for your comfort. Electronic brakes and rear fender brakes bring you double riding safety.

