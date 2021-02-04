This mini arcade runs on batteries and is under 6-inches tall at a low of $9.50

Amazon is offering the Arcade Classics Breakout 4C Retro Mini Arcade Game for $9.30 Prime shipped. Down from its going rate of $20, today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the lowest available. Running on three AA batteries and measuring under 6-inches tall, this retro arcade game is perfect for tabletop play. You’ll find classic 80’s graphics sounds and gameplay available here. Plus, the joystick gives you authentic control, placing you back in arcade rooms of old. Plus, the new screen is brighter for enhanced gaming. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Comparing today’s lead deal to other mini arcade games shows that it’s one of the best prices you’ll find. Most other tabletop setups like this will run you closer to $20, meaning that today’s deal is around 50% below what you’d spend on similar models.

Looking for something a bit more beefy and bigger than just 6-inches? Well, Dragon’s Lair x RepliCade by New Wave Toys allows you to enjoy a premium mini arcade cabinet. We went hands-on with this unit back in December and absolutely loved it, so be sure to give that a read.

More about Arcade Classics’ 4C Mini Arcade:

Retro play – classic 80’s graphics, sounds and gameplay

Authentic – joystick control, graphics and sounds make the game play as exciting as the original!

New – brighter screen for enhanced gameplay!

Share – perfect for fans or collectors looking to share this classic with the new generation!

Includes 3 AA batteries for immediate play! Age: 8+

