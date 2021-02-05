FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prep for spring: Cuisinart’s 4-in-1 Bluetooth pellet grill is $102 off at Walmart

Walmart is offering the Cuisinart Woodcreek 4-in-1 Bluetooth Pellet Grill for $497 with free in-store pickup. Down $100 from its normal going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time here. Spring is just around the corner, so be sure that you’re ready for cookouts by picking up this unique pellet grill. It features a 4-in-1 design that allows you to cook with a ceramic briquette sear insert, charcoal gray, cast iron griddle, and more. Plus, it uses Bluetooth connectivity for you to dial in the temperature and more. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

If you don’t need such a large cooking area, the Z Grills Pellet Smoker is available on Amazon for $399. This saves you more than $200 from today’s lead deal and still offers 333-square inches of cooking space.

Regardless of which pellet grill you pick up, you’re going to need some pellets to get cooking. For that, nothing can beat Traeger Hickory All-Natural Hardwood Grill Pellets. Hickory just has an iconic taste when you smoke with it, and is a staple in the BBQ world. Plus, at just $19, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

More about Cuisinart’s Woodcreek Pellet Grill:

  • Appliance grade viewing window with two 10-watt halogen lights make seeing inside a breeze
  • Experience cooking versatility with an insert system that includes a ceramic briquette sear insert, charcoal tray, and cast iron griddle
  • Easy Connect technology with Bluetooth connectivity
  • Commercial grade gasket seal locks in smoke
  • Express Ash Clean-Out System makes cleaning up as easy as 1-2-3

