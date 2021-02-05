Today only, this 8-channel 1TB home security system comes with six cameras at $100 off

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Adorama is offering the Lorex 8-Channel 1080p 1TB Home Security System with Six Cameras for $249 shipped. Down $100 from its normal going rate at B&H and $50 below the current Amazon sale, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This system can handle up to eight camera inputs and ships with six so you can cover your entire home right out of the box. Each camera has a 1080p resolution and can see 90-feet at night in total darkness. There’s an 88-degree horizontal field-of-view so you can see even more during the day. Plus, it works with both Alexa and Assistant and each camera is IP66-rated for withstanding the elements when mounted outside. Lorex is well-reviewed at Amazon.

If you’re on a tighter budget, we’ve got you covered with a truly wireless camera that’ll handle anything you throw at it. Wyze Cam Outdoor sports 1080p recording, 6-month battery life, and can be placed anywhere around your property. It even functions offline should you need that feature, and all of this costs under $60 at Amazon. Ready to learn more? Check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

Just need to keep an eye on things inside? Well, if that’s the case, the standard Wyze Cam V2 is a great option. Coming in at $26 on Amazon, it’s ultra budget-friendly and also delivers 1080p recording, both local and cloud storage, and a compact form-factor.

Also, don’t forget that Ring’s Spotlight Cam features end-to-end encryption and has a built-in LED light as well as a 1080p sensor. Right now it’s on sale for $160, which saves you 20% from its normal rate. Plus, there are even more deals priced as low as $85, so be sure to check it out before the sale is over.

