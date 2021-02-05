FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ring Spotlight Cam now has end-to-end encryption at $160 (Save 20%), more from $85

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Ring smart home security gear headlined by the Spotlight Cam Battery at $159.99 shipped. Down from $200, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, matches our previous mention, and comes within $11 of the all-time low. Ring’s battery-powered 1080p Spotlight Cam can be mounted just about anywhere thanks to its untethered design that can go months before needing to be recharged. Its weather-resistant build also allows you to monitor package deliveries and other outdoor activity, and a built-in LED spotlight helps you illuminate the driveway, too. Plus, Ring just rolled out end-to-end encryption for this camera to help adjust privacy concerns. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 18,900 customers. Head below for more from $85.

Other notable Ring deals:

Then don’t forget that you can still score Ring’s Video Doorbell 3/Plus at up to 25% off, with prices starting at $150. That’s alongside the recently-unveiled Ring Video Doorbell that enters at $60, as well as Ring’s roll out end-to-end encryption to add some extra privacy into the mix. 

Ring Spotlight Cam Battery features:

Get alerts on your phone, tablet and PC whenever motion is detected, so you can see, hear and speak to people on your property from anywhere. Armed with HD video, lights and a siren, Spotlight Cam protects your home around the clock – day or night, rain or shine. Monitor your property in HD video, and check-in on home at anytime with Live View on-demand video and audio.

