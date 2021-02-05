FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Under Armour Heatgear Tech Socks for $9 Prime shipped (Reg. $17), more

-
AmazonUnder Armour
Reg. $17 $9

Amazon is currently offering the 3-Pack of Under Armour Adult Heatgear Tech Crew Socks in white for $8.99 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $17 and it’s matched with the all-time low. This material is sweat-wicking and features anti-odor properties to keep them smelling fresh. These socks are cushioned for added comfort and are flexible for workouts. They’re also gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them and they can pair with boots or sneakers alike. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 3,590 review from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Under Armour Men’s Showdown Tapered Golf Pants for $31.93. Regularly these pants are priced at up to $80 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. These golf pants are are stretch-infused for added comfort and they’re available in several color options. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Finally, you will also want to check out the Lululemon offers up to 60% off during its End of Season Sale with deals from $20.

Under Armour Heatgear Tech Crew Socks feature:

  • Dynamic arch support helps reduce foot fatigue
  • Strategic cushion reduces bulk and delivers flexibility
  • Material wicks sweat and dries fast
  • Anti-odor technology helps prevent odor in the sock
  • Today’s athlete demands a sock that not only represents the look and feel of the brand, but that simultaneously provides useful, technical attributes bridging the gap between style and functionality.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Under Armour

About the Author

Amazon’s best-selling string lights fall 30%, gra...
Bake your own sourdough with this highly-rated bread pr...
Score TicWatch Wear OS smartwatches at up to $75 off st...
Zinus’ elegant Upholstered Queen Bed Frame strike...
This 10-piece food container set + lifetime warranty is...
Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 20W USB-C PD Charger $...
Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 Bluetooth Speaker sees 33% p...
Today’s best game deals: FIFA 21 from $19, Mega Man 1...
Show More Comments

Related

Razer debuts RGB-laden Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma, pre-order now

Learn More
40% off

Bella’s Pro Series 2-Slice Touchscreen Toaster is 40% off today at $30 shipped

$30 Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom offers hundreds of new markdowns up to 60% off: UGG, Nike, more

From $12 Learn More
30% off

Amazon’s best-selling string lights fall 30%, grab 25-feet for $11 Prime shipped

$11 Learn More
25% off

Disney Valentine’s Day jewelry sale offers up to 25% off: Pandora, Alex and Ani, more from $12

From $12 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: February 5, 2021 – Save on latest iPad Air, Nest Thermostats, and more

Listen now
Reg. $40

Bake your own sourdough with this highly-rated bread proofing kit for $22 (Reg. $40)

$22 Learn More
$75 off

Score TicWatch Wear OS smartwatches at up to $75 off starting from $48

From $48 Learn More