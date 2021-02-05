Under Armour Heatgear Tech Socks for $9 Prime shipped (Reg. $17), more

Amazon is currently offering the 3-Pack of Under Armour Adult Heatgear Tech Crew Socks in white for $8.99 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $17 and it’s matched with the all-time low. This material is sweat-wicking and features anti-odor properties to keep them smelling fresh. These socks are cushioned for added comfort and are flexible for workouts. They’re also gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them and they can pair with boots or sneakers alike. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 3,590 review from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Under Armour Men’s Showdown Tapered Golf Pants for $31.93. Regularly these pants are priced at up to $80 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. These golf pants are are stretch-infused for added comfort and they’re available in several color options. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Finally, you will also want to check out the Lululemon offers up to 60% off during its End of Season Sale with deals from $20.

Under Armour Heatgear Tech Crew Socks feature:

Dynamic arch support helps reduce foot fatigue

Strategic cushion reduces bulk and delivers flexibility

Material wicks sweat and dries fast

Anti-odor technology helps prevent odor in the sock

Today’s athlete demands a sock that not only represents the look and feel of the brand, but that simultaneously provides useful, technical attributes bridging the gap between style and functionality.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

