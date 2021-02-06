FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s Gold Box has Lindt Lindor chocolate truffles, men’s subscription box, more from $5.50

-
Amazon
From $5.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Valentine’s Day candy priced as low as $5.50 Prime shipped. One of our favorites is the 60-pack of Lindt Lindor White Chocolate Truffles for $14.45. Normally around $18 or more at Amazon, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Inside the box, you’ll find 60 white chocolate truffles which are sure to impress this Valentine’s Day. I love Lindt’s chocolate and find it rich and creamy. Each box ships with cold packs to ensure it doesn’t arrive melted. Plus, all chocolate here is Kosher certified and gluten-free. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Need candy for the kids, or just not a fan of chocolate? Well, check out this landing page for more great candy on sale from as low as $5.50.

Shopping for that lucky guy in your life? Well, check out another Gold Box Deals of the Day over at Amazon. We’re seeing the Gentleman’s Box Monthly Subscription on sale for $14.50 for your first box. This saves you 50% and allows you to try out this unique men’s fashion and lifestyle accessories subscription before going all-in at the $29 per month pricing. Each box features four to six fashion accessories and grooming essentials that are curated by a team of stylists each month. Rated 4/5 stars.

In the market for something else? Well, we recently wrote about the best new perfume to gift for Valentine’s Day. This article features Tom Ford, Mugler, and much more, so be sure to give it a look before the big day arrives.

More about Lindt Lindor White Chocolate Truffles:

  • Each box contains 60 Lindor White Chocolate Truffles; Ships with cold packs when shipped and sold by Amazon
  • Lindt delivers a unique chocolate experience offering a distinctly smooth and rich, gourmet taste
  • Lindt chocolate embodies the passion and expert craftsmanship of its Lindt Master Swiss Chocolatiers
  • Kosher Certified, Gluten-Free, Made in the USA; Great for holiday sharing and gifting

