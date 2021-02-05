With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, tons of brands are releasing new fragrances for gifting. With a new season also on the horizon, now is a great time to switch up your perfume and find a new scent. Whether you’re on the hunt for a perfume that’s fruity, beachy, musky, or fresh, we’ve found an array of options for you. So be sure to head below the jump to find all of our favorite perfumes for Valentine’s Day. Also, be sure to check out our latest guide to Lululemon’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide with prices starting at just $8.

Tom Ford Perfume

Tom Ford released several new perfumes just in time for the romantic holiday. One of the most notable is called “Rose Prick.” This new floral perfume features has notes of Bulgarian rose, rose de Mai from Grasse, and turmeric. It also comes in a beautiful matte pink bottle and already has a 4.2/5 star rating from Sephora customers. I really like that it comes in an array of size options too, and pricing starts at $75.

Another new Valentine’s Day perfume for spring from Tom Ford is the “Tubereuse Nue.” This perfume is said to “capture the tuberose, a notorious nocturnal bloom with voluptuous petals revealing a deep sensuality.” The notes of this scent are tuberose absolute, India orpur, Szechuan peppercorn, and suede accord. This is a unique floral scent, and it only takes one or two spritzes to make a statement.

Mugler Valentine’s Day Perfume

Mugler also released a new scent for Valentine’s Day called Angel Nova. This is a new take on the classic Angel perfume with a new pink bottle as well. This scent was designed to be long-lasting with a fruity but feminine fragrance. I love the classic star bottle, and pricing starts at just $28. The notes of this perfume are also raspberry, upcycled rose, and Akigalawood.

Replica By The Beach

If you wish you were traveling right now, the Replica “By the Beach” perfume is like a vacation in a bottle. This perfume is said to smell like a “summer day with rays of light, the heat of the sun and the taste of salt and sunscreen.” Perfect for transitioning into a warmer season. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 500 reviews from Nordstrom customers.

