Amazon best-selling Klein Tools 50-foot fish tape makes running Ethernet easy at a low of $17

Amazon is offering the Klein Tools 50-foot Steel Fish Tape for $16.97 Prime shipped. Down from its list price of $23, which is what it still fetches at Home Depot, today’s deal matches the best that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Whether you’re installing electrical or Ethernet cabling at your home, a fish tape will make the job go much smoother. This one has laser-etched markings every 12-inches and the 1/8-inch wide tape is flexible, but still rigid enough to hold its shape while you’re pushing it through walls. I own this very fish tape and it’s been super useful in my new home while I’ve been installing Ethernet throughout the house. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

If 25-feet will suffice for your needs, this fish tape gets the job done for just $12. That’s right, you’ll save an additional $5 by opting for a brand other than Klein. Featuring similar laser-etched markings every 12-inches, the only thing that sets this fish tape apart from today’s lead deal is that it’s 50% of the reach.

Do you already have a fish tape? Well, be sure that you have a spring-loaded punchdown tool in your kit. I tried the non-assisted punchdown tools when installing Ethernet at my apartment and they’re just no fun at all. The assisted versions make it quick and simple, removing a lot of the hassle from running Ethernet in your home. Plus, at $11, it’s a bargain that everyone should have.

Durable 1/8-Inch wide steel fish tapes are firm yet flexible for large wire pulls

Optimized design of the tape housing decreases payout effort

Slip-resistant housing geometry improves winding power

Multi-position handle gives you a firm, steady grip as you pull tape from the case

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!