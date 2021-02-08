DEWALT’s Air Compressor/Jump Starter Combo is $51 off at Amazon, now $149

Amazon is offering the DEWALT Air Compressor/Jump Starter Combo (DXAEJ14) for $149 shipped. Also available at Home Depot. That’s $50 off the going rate and is a match for the best we’ve tracked in months. Expand your DEWALT toolset today with this standout offering. Not only is it an air compressor, but also functions as a jump starter with 1,400 peak amps of power. Two built-in USB ports provide up to 3.1 amps and pave the way for charging when on-the-go. Having this around will make airing up tires and reviving dead car batteries a cinch. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Opt for TACKLIFE’s T6 800A Peak 18000mAh Car Jump Starter to drop today’s spending down to $51. It may not double as an air compressor, but can also behave as a dedicated portable jump starter that’s ready to be stowed in the garage or your vehicle. It’s one of Amazon’s best-selling jump starters and is rated 4.7/5 stars by more than 7,400 Amazon shoppers.

And if your tape measure has seen better days, we’ve got a deal worth considering. Right now you can snag this 196-foot laser measure for $18 Prime shipped. Buyers will cash in on a new Amazon low and 28% of savings. With it you’ll be able to capture large and small measurements at the press of a button.

DEWALT Air Compressor/Jump Starter features:

1400 Peak Amp, 700 instant starting amps; Patented Alternator Check function

120 PSI Digital compressor with auto stop and and a surefit nozzle

Built-in USB port provides portable power for electronic devices

Charges using standard extension cord: Charger/extension cord not included

Dual USB Charging Ports (up to 3.1A combined) charge up to 2 personal devices on the go

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!