FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This 196-foot laser measure has hit $18 Prime shipped (Amazon low, Save 28%)

-
AmazonHome Goods
28% off $18

Home Goods Squad (95% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the MOTORHEAD 196-foot Laser Measure for $17.99 Prime shipped when coupon code 28MHLM196FT has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 28% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Face it, using a tape measure can feel a bit clumsy at times. Thankfully, this deal is here to save the day by allowing you to capture measurements by simply pressing a button. Best of all, it’s incredibly accurate with MOTORHEAD touting a maximum discrepancy of just 2mm when measuring distances of up to 196-feet. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’d rather stick with a traditional tape measure, this 30-foot Komelon is $12. Quick math will tell you that this route will cost 33% less than the discount above. One obvious downside is that it can only measure 30-foot distances which is significantly less than what the featured deal is capable of.

Yet another tool-related price drop you may benefit from is on CRAFTSMAN’s Brushless Impact Driver Kit. It’s readily available at Amazon for $30 off, allowing you to snag it at $89. Also, Woot is offering WEN’s 18-inch Electric Snow Thrower for $80. If interested, act fast as this deal ends tonight. Grabbing one of these ensures you won’t have to dread shoveling whenever a snow storm strikes.

MOTORHEAD 196-foot Laser Measure features:

  • Measure distances with the accuracy of ±5/64in (2mm) up to distances 196Ft/60m. Measures Inches, Feet & Meters. Mute setting allows for quiet measurements.
  • Supports area measurements of triangular, square & rectangular shapes. Easily calculates the volume of cubic spaces. Supports addition of measurements.
  • Take more precise area and volume calculations w/ the integrated bubble levels. Features backlight & 20 data set storage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Save up to 30% on Razer RGB gaming headsets, speakers, ...
elago’s new multi-angle M5 iPhone stand falls to ...
Chamberlain’s smartphone-controlled garage door o...
Zoom downtown at 18 MPH with Swagtron’s Swagger 5...
Save up to 30% on TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 routers, mesh systems...
Expand your audio setup with Philips’ SHP-9600 op...
Walker Edison’s Hollin Coffee Table drops to $19...
Bella’s Pro Series 2-Slice Touchscreen Toaster is...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Amazon’s best-selling string lights fall 30%, grab 25-feet for $11 Prime shipped

$11 Learn More

Green Deals: Anker’s solar-powered portable battery hits $30, more

Learn More
$100 off

Today only, this 8-channel 1TB home security system comes with six cameras at $100 off

$249 Learn More
Save 30%

Save up to 30% on Razer RGB gaming headsets, speakers, keyboards, more from $48

From $48 Learn More
85% off

Magazine deals from $4.50/yr.: Wired, Women’s Health, Bon Appetit, more

$4.50/yr. Learn More

Green Deals: Amazon best-selling smart plug 4-pack $17, more

Learn More

Best new perfume to gift for Valentine’s Day: Tom Ford, Mugler, more

Learn More
New low

elago’s new multi-angle M5 iPhone stand falls to $15 with very first discount

$15 Learn More