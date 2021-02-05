This 196-foot laser measure has hit $18 Prime shipped (Amazon low, Save 28%)

Home Goods Squad (95% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the MOTORHEAD 196-foot Laser Measure for $17.99 Prime shipped when coupon code 28MHLM196FT has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 28% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Face it, using a tape measure can feel a bit clumsy at times. Thankfully, this deal is here to save the day by allowing you to capture measurements by simply pressing a button. Best of all, it’s incredibly accurate with MOTORHEAD touting a maximum discrepancy of just 2mm when measuring distances of up to 196-feet. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’d rather stick with a traditional tape measure, this 30-foot Komelon is $12. Quick math will tell you that this route will cost 33% less than the discount above. One obvious downside is that it can only measure 30-foot distances which is significantly less than what the featured deal is capable of.

Yet another tool-related price drop you may benefit from is on CRAFTSMAN’s Brushless Impact Driver Kit. It’s readily available at Amazon for $30 off, allowing you to snag it at $89. Also, Woot is offering WEN’s 18-inch Electric Snow Thrower for $80. If interested, act fast as this deal ends tonight. Grabbing one of these ensures you won’t have to dread shoveling whenever a snow storm strikes.

Measure distances with the accuracy of ±5/64in (2mm) up to distances 196Ft/60m. Measures Inches, Feet & Meters. Mute setting allows for quiet measurements.

Supports area measurements of triangular, square & rectangular shapes. Easily calculates the volume of cubic spaces. Supports addition of measurements.

Take more precise area and volume calculations w/ the integrated bubble levels. Features backlight & 20 data set storage.

