This pull-down faucet will refresh your kitchen, now $40 at Amazon (Save 50%)

Ello & Allo (95% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet for $39.99 shipped when coupon code PDU7PVSN has been applied during checkout. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $28. If your kitchen is feeling a bit dated these days, this deal could save the day. It’s ready to bring an industrial look into your space that’s also ready to simplify dishwashing tasks with a pull-down design. It’s comprised of lead-free brass and features a brushed nickel finish. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you won’t mind a more traditional look, consider EZ-FLO’s 2-Handle Kitchen Faucet at $35. It comes with a sprayer and 48-inch extension hose. This ensures you’ll be able to reach every corner of the sink with ease. More than 1,200 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Anyone lured here by the lead deal may be on a larger task of modernizing their entire home piece-by-piece. Thankfully we’ve got another discount that’s ripe for the picking. Right now you can snag Amazon’s Rivet Straight-Blade Ceiling Fan for $96. This offer slashes $39 off, allowing you to affordably refresh an existing fixture or ceiling fan.

Ello & Allo Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet features:

Easy to operate – kitchen sink faucet with single handle design integrates to control water temperature and flow volume easily

Premium quality: lead-free brass is the best material for kitchen faucet, provides enhanced leak-tightness and brushed nickel finish help your faucet perform like new for life, the ceramic cartridge reduces leak points, survive 500,000 times open and close test

Easy installation with an easy installation manual, the pull out kitchen faucet comes with a streamlined hose design which allows you to connect it faster to your home’s plumbing, 1 or 3-hole installation with escutcheon/deck plate

