FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This pull-down faucet will refresh your kitchen, now $40 at Amazon (Save 50%)

-
AmazonHome Goods
50% off $40

Ello & Allo (95% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet for $39.99 shipped when coupon code PDU7PVSN has been applied during checkout. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $28. If your kitchen is feeling a bit dated these days, this deal could save the day. It’s ready to bring an industrial look into your space that’s also ready to simplify dishwashing tasks with a pull-down design. It’s comprised of lead-free brass and features a brushed nickel finish. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you won’t mind a more traditional look, consider EZ-FLO’s 2-Handle Kitchen Faucet at $35. It comes with a sprayer and 48-inch extension hose. This ensures you’ll be able to reach every corner of the sink with ease. More than 1,200 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Anyone lured here by the lead deal may be on a larger task of modernizing their entire home piece-by-piece. Thankfully we’ve got another discount that’s ripe for the picking. Right now you can snag Amazon’s Rivet Straight-Blade Ceiling Fan for $96. This offer slashes $39 off, allowing you to affordably refresh an existing fixture or ceiling fan.

Ello & Allo Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet features:

  • Easy to operate – kitchen sink faucet with single handle design integrates to control water temperature and flow volume easily
  • Premium quality: lead-free brass is the best material for kitchen faucet, provides enhanced leak-tightness and brushed nickel finish help your faucet perform like new for life, the ceramic cartridge reduces leak points, survive 500,000 times open and close test
  • Easy installation with an easy installation manual, the pull out kitchen faucet comes with a streamlined hose design which allows you to connect it faster to your home’s plumbing, 1 or 3-hole installation with escutcheon/deck plate

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Kids’ toy sets from $5 Prime shipped: Melissa ...
CORSAIR’s HS60 HAPTIC headset delivers immersive ...
Osmo iPad and Fire tablet STEAM kits up to 50% off with...
Apple’s Leather MagSafe Sleeve and Duo Charger se...
Track 13 body metrics automatically with this Bluetooth...
The most anticipated cookbooks of 2021
Sunny Health & Fitness’ premium weight bench can...
Arlo’s Pro 3 HomeKit Camera System returns to all-tim...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: TP-Link Smart Light Switch $15, more

Learn More
Reg. $100

Just $51.50 will bag SKIL’s Brushless Drill/Driver and Digital Level Kit (Amazon low, Save $48)

$51.50 Learn More
50% off

Kids’ toy sets from $5 Prime shipped: Melissa & Doug, Paw Patrol, Green Toys, more

From $5 Learn More
23% off

CORSAIR’s HS60 HAPTIC headset delivers immersive gaming at 23% off, now $100

$100 Learn More
65% off

Just $10.50 Prime shipped snags Columbia’s 21-liter Lightweight Tote (65% off)

$10.50 Learn More
25% off

Complete your MCU collection with the Marvel Legends Ant-Man helmet at $75 (Reg. $100)

$75 Learn More
50% off

Osmo iPad and Fire tablet STEAM kits up to 50% off with deals from $28 at Amazon

From $28 Learn More
New all-time low

Apple’s Leather MagSafe Sleeve and Duo Charger see first price cuts from $119.50

$119.50 Learn More