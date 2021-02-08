This pull-down faucet will refresh your kitchen, now $40 at Amazon (Save 50%)

Ello & Allo (95% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet for $39.99 shipped when coupon code PDU7PVSN has been applied during checkout. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $28. If your kitchen is feeling a bit dated these days, this deal could save the day. It’s ready to bring an industrial look into your space that’s also ready to simplify dishwashing tasks with a pull-down design. It’s comprised of lead-free brass and features a brushed nickel finish. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
If you won’t mind a more traditional look, consider EZ-FLO’s 2-Handle Kitchen Faucet at $35. It comes with a sprayer and 48-inch extension hose. This ensures you’ll be able to reach every corner of the sink with ease. More than 1,200 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average 4.5/5 star rating.
Anyone lured here by the lead deal may be on a larger task of modernizing their entire home piece-by-piece. Thankfully we’ve got another discount that’s ripe for the picking. Right now you can snag Amazon’s Rivet Straight-Blade Ceiling Fan for $96. This offer slashes $39 off, allowing you to affordably refresh an existing fixture or ceiling fan.
Ello & Allo Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet features:
- Easy to operate – kitchen sink faucet with single handle design integrates to control water temperature and flow volume easily
- Premium quality: lead-free brass is the best material for kitchen faucet, provides enhanced leak-tightness and brushed nickel finish help your faucet perform like new for life, the ceramic cartridge reduces leak points, survive 500,000 times open and close test
- Easy installation with an easy installation manual, the pull out kitchen faucet comes with a streamlined hose design which allows you to connect it faster to your home’s plumbing, 1 or 3-hole installation with escutcheon/deck plate
